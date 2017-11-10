Jelani Maraj who is a brother to the US female rapper, Nicki Minaj will be spending 25-years imprisonment for being found guilty of raping his 11-year-old step daughter.

Maraj, 38 is waiting for sentencing scheduled on 4 December after he committed the offence at his Long Island home.

He is being accused by the now 14-year-old girl of assaulting her sexually, at least 4 times a week and sometimes twice a day when he’s alone with her.

DNA evidence recovered from the girl’s pajama pants by prosecutors was linked to Maraj, as the girl’s younger brother also testified at the trial that he witnessed one assault.

“We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process and that it will close this terrible chapter in their lives,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said after the court session.