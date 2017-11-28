Senior Superintendent Aggrey Nkhonje of Balaka police station has confirmed the arrest of 8 women who are now waiting to appear in court to answer the charges of gambling.

The suspects have been identified as Esnart Mpumila, Chimwemwe Chilima, Miriam Banda, Alice Chikhwaya, Ireen Missi, Cathy Ngolombe, Halima Labison, and Promise Mussa.

The women all aged between 18 and 33 years were found gambling at a secret place in the Township.

According to Nkhonje, the women were arrested following a tip off from the community – a development he described as part of working together between police and members of the community.

“This is not the first time we have arrested women for [illegal] gambling. We have been arresting people for committing crimes of this nature. As police, we are hell-bent to root out this vice,” said Nkhonje.

They all come from Kaumphawi Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Msamala in Balaka.