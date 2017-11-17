The reports reaching the publication indicate that there is a pandamonium at Mitawa school in Muloza, Mulanje where parents and pupils have broken school block glasses after 9 students collapsed while in class.

Police moved in swiftly to control the situation but no classes now as all students have left for their homes.

Source indicates that the students killed a very shiny snake which then disappeared and this resulted into students collapsing but a teacher I spoke to denied the snake issue.

