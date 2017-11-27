The Clarence House has announced that Prince Harry of the United Kingdom will be getting married to his American girlfriend.

Prince Harry is to marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, Clarence House has announced. The prince, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Ms Markle next spring and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

The couple, who have been dating since July 2016, got engaged in November.

In a statement, Prince Harry said he was “delighted to announce” the engagement and had received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.

The prince and Ms Markle made their first public appearance as a couple last September.