A Saudi Prince, Mansour Bin Muqri, reportedly died in a helicopter crash “while performing an inspection in remote parts of the governorate”.

Spokeswoman for the Saudi embassy in Washington told NBC News, that the crash occurred near the Yemeni border on Sunday afternoon, a day after the Kingdom’s young crown prince ordered a shocking purge of princes and some of the country’s most influential leaders.

Prince Mansour, son of Prince Muqrin Bin Abdulaziz, a former intelligence director and one-time crown prince of the kingdom, was killed in the crash alongside 7 others.