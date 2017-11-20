Condoms offer protection from diseases that can be transmitted via sexual activity, and while this is true, it’s also noteworthy that not every sexually transmitted infection can be completely kept out with a condom.

This is due to the nature of these infections, and their manifestation areas. We’re going to quickly take a look at some of these infections…

GENITAL HERPES

Genital herpes is a common viral STD often characterized by genital sores and pain.

It usually results in sores or lesions on the upper thighs, genitals or anus. Since some sores or lesions are found in areas that are exposed during condom use, transmission of infection is possible.

Genital Herpes is a very common STD and spreads very easily. It has no cure presently, but certain treatments exist that could help those with the condition live.

MOLLUSCUM CONTAGIOSUM

Molluscum contagiosum is a skin infection caused by the Molluscum contagiosum virus.

The condition spreads through contact with an infected person or a contaminated object. The virus causes tiny little bumps on the skin. The small bumps usually appear about two months from the time of infection.

Like the HPV, this infection is known to spread easily, and affects a lot of people annually. Fortunately, it can also be easily treated and resolved within a while.

HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS

HPV, as it’s often called for short, is the most common sexually transmitted infection globally.

It is so common that most will get infected at one time or the other in their lives. It is caused by the human papillomavirus and may manifests as genital warts in some cases.

These warts can be found on the genitals; its presence in areas not covered by a condom makes infection easy. Even without genital warts, HPV infection can occur skin to skin.

There’s no cure for the virus and warts may go away on their own. Treatment focuses on removing warts.

Over time, warts or precancerous lesions increase the risk of cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, joystick, anus, mouth, or throat which makes the virus a big health risk compared to the others.

SYPHILIS

Syphilis is a highly contagious disease spread by sexual activity, including vaginal, anal and mouth action. Fortunately, syphilis is treatable.

Syphilis manifests as a round, firm sore. While wearing a condom decreases the odds of getting infected, if the sores are located in areas not covered by the condom, it can be transmitted.

PUBIC LICE

Pubic lice or crab lice are very small insects that infest your genital area, it feeds exclusively on blood. It is common among teenagers and adults who keep a full pubic hair.

The pubic lice are spread sexually by skin to skin contact.

You can also be infected after sharing bedding, clothing and through toilet seats.

Improving your body hygiene by bathing regularly and shaving a lot more can help alleviate the condition, but you should also visit your healthcare provider. Also, use an over-the-counter lotion or anti-lice shampoo to remove the lice and its eggs.

Being more careful with the people you share a bed with is one way to minimize the risk of contracting these infections. It’s also advised to schedule health visits with your doctor for proper checks.

