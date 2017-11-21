In a time when standards have changed, and it’s become difficult for one to tell real and fake apart, it can be equally hard to be with the right woman.

However, with proper scrutiny, you can tell when a lady is ready to be your forever. The following should be particularly looked out for.

SHE BELIEVES IN YOU

Having a woman who supports and believes in who you are is a rarity. When you find someone like this, you do not let go, but hold on hard.

A woman who wants to support you would do so regardless. She would be the reason you believe in yourself when doubt tries to keep in because, it surely will.

SHE KNOWS YOUR WEAKNESS

Sometimes, we think it’s a bad thing to allow someone else, especially a woman know our weakness because we don’t want to have to be at their mercy, ever, but the truth is we all have a weakness, and we shouldn’t be afraid to allow people find out.

Only a woman who genuinely cares would want to know why you’re who you are and what gets you to that state.

A woman who for example, knows how to make your anger disappear is just perfect for you because we all need our kryptonite to keep us from destroying ourselves.

YOUR GOALS AND OBJECTIVES, AND NEEDS ALIGN

There’s nothing sweeter than meeting a woman who shares your taste in music, movies, food, etc.

Even better is when she buys into the same philosophies and ideas that you believe in.

You share goals and objectives, and even if you don’t already do, it becomes less complicated to set some because you’re already on the same page.

SHE’S A BIG SOURCE OF MOTIVATION FOR YOU

Some women are a true gem, and they just can’t be lost. There are women out there who would offer you all the drive you require to keep going in life.

They’ll be the one to give you that extra push when it’s not there, and they’ll keep reminding you just how much of a big deal that career move is. If you find this kind of woman, you can’t let her go.

YOU LEARN FROM HER

Relationship is about learning and being better, to be honest. If you’re dating someone, and you can’t point to the one thing you’ve gained as knowledge since you got together, there’s no need being with that woman.

SHE RESPECTS YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS

It’s one thing for one to like and show you they like you, and another thing for them to extend the same to your family and friends. If you find a woman who treats your friends and family with great love, you should hold on to her, and never let go.

True love is hard to get by. If you find yours, do not miss her for anything

