50 people have been killed after a teenage suicide bomber struck a mosque in Nigerian region of Adamawa in the early hours of Tuesday, 21st November.

It is reported that the attack took place around 5:30 a.m by a yet to be identified teenage boy, who set off the suicide vest he was wearing.

A witness known as Abubakar Sule told AFP news agency that it appeared that the bomber was among the worshipers who gathered at the mosque for morning prayers.

No any group has since claimed to have been behind the attack even the famous Boko Haram Islamist group which is known by such attacks in most regions in Nigeria.