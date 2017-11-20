Despite the agreeing to resignation terms, a deadline set by the party of Robert Mugabe to resign as the country’s President has passed without a public statement, the next move of veteran leader is still unpredictable .

While other source has disclosed that that the President had agreed to terms for his exit and that a letter had been drafted, there is more on table.

The 93-year-old leader has defied all expectations in the past week of political turmoil and efforts to end his 37-year rule appear to still be in a state of flux. Mugabe stunned the nation on Sunday night by making a rambling televised statement that unexpectedly ended without his resignation.

Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party, which he co-founded and led for decades, ousted him as party leader on Sunday and gave him an ultimatum — relinquish the presidency by midday on Monday or face an impeachment vote in Parliament.