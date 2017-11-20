Despite the agreeing to resignation terms, a deadline set by the party of Robert Mugabe to resign as the country’s President has passed without a public statement, the next move of veteran leader is still unpredictable .
While other source has disclosed that that the President had agreed to terms for his exit and that a letter had been drafted, there is more on table.
The 93-year-old leader has defied all expectations in the past week of political turmoil and efforts to end his 37-year rule appear to still be in a state of flux. Mugabe stunned the nation on Sunday night by making a rambling televised statement that unexpectedly ended without his resignation.
Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party, which he co-founded and led for decades, ousted him as party leader on Sunday and gave him an ultimatum — relinquish the presidency by midday on Monday or face an impeachment vote in Parliament.
However, it is unclear how long the procedure to be considered for the president resigns, might take times perhaps, could possibly be done within hours if there is no opposition.
Mugabe, who as president is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces, would then be reduced to the status of any other citizen. its hard decision though.
More protests are planned to maintain the pressure on the ageing ruler.