Three boys are expected to appear in court and answer the charges of illegal possession of firearms after they were found with a pistol at Blantyre`s Chez Ntemba nightclub on Friday night.

Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi identified the three as Dafuleni Frazer aged 21, Arnold Mnjiba 19 and Patrick Subiri 14.

According to Nkhwazi, the three went to the said nightclub on Friday at around 11 pm where they ventured through the backdoor.

While inside, the suspects started to cause trouble and they were confronted by the bouncers who in the process found them with the pistol of fourteen rounds of live ammunitions.

Police were notified and rushed to the scene where they arrested the three naughty boys.

It was also discovered that the serial number on the pistol was deliberately erased that it could not be seen.

Meanwhile, further police investigation will reveal where the three boys got the gun.