Police in Chikwawa have arrested Traditional Authority Katunga and four others for allegedly being behind the mob justice that vandalized Story Lodge in the district over bloodsucking myth.

Chikwawa Police spokesperson Foster Benjamini confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to Benjamini, Traditional Authority Katunga real name Stephano Katunga, Chalamanda Gilbert and two others organized a mob to vandalize Story Lodge in the district on suspsion that the Lodge was sheltering bloodsuckers.

The angry mob vandalized property worth millions and also blocked the M1 road and smashed several vehicles earlier this week.

It took the intervention of law enforcers to calm down the situation.

Chief Katunga is on record to have said that villagers in his area are sleeping outside their houses over bloodsuckers.

Meanwhile Traditional Authority Katunga and four others have been charged with a case of inciting violence.