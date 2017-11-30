Two Malawi police officers have been arrested for stealing subsidized fertilizer coupons from a world wide wholesaler`s shop assistant worth K855, 000.

Dowa police public relations officer, Richard Kaponda identified the two as Sergent Chipiliro Nazonse, 39 and Sergent Zakeyo Kadzakakumanja aged 34.

Kaponda reported that on 23 November, Joel Chrispine Hara who works for World Wide Wholesalers in Mitundu embarked on a journey to deliver coupons and other reports at their head office in Lilongwe.

Due to transport problems, Hara arrived late when his bosses had already knocked off. Later he got a call notifying him that his wife was sick in Ntchisi and decided to attend to her while thinking that he would bring the coupons when returning.

But before arriving at his wife`s house, his friend identified as Killion called him that they should meet at Dowa Turn Off.

Killion came along with two officers who quizzed Hara to reveal where he got the coupons. In the process, the officers handcuffed Hara and his friend. They ran with the coupons into a passing by minibus after releasing the two.

“People at the scene told Hara and his friend that the officers were from Mponela police station where afterwards the matter was reported to,” said Kaponda.

The two suspects accepted to have taken the coupons but said they were snatched by people at the time of confiscating them from Hara.

Meanwhile, police have launched a further investigation of the story.