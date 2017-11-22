7 people from one family narrowly escaped death after consuming poisonous food in Lilongwe, police says.

According Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani, the family members include a woman aged 46, three male adults and three boys with years ranging from 10 to 15.

Makalani reported that the incident happened on 20th November at Robert Camp Village, T/A Chimutu in Lilongwe.

On that night, the victims ate Nsima with relish and all went to sleep.

“Relatives within the village were surprised to discover that the family members failed to wake up early in the morning of Tuesday. The villagers decided to break into the house only to discover that all the members were unconscious,” Makalani told media.

Police visited the scene and took the victims to Daeyang Luke Hospital where they gained conscious after a few hours.

Currently, the family members are receiving treatment at the said hospital as police have collected the food samples to proceed with an investigation.