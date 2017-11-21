The self-proclaimed ‘supreme leader’ of the so-called independent country, United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (Must), Vincent Wandale has spent a night at Zomba Mental Hospital.

Wandale was arrested last month in the capital Lilongwe and was charged with a case of spreading false rumors after declaring Thyolo and Mulanje as a standalone state.

After the arrest the court order Wandale to undergo a mental health examination at Kamuzu Central Hospital and the results showed that Wandale is mentally challenged.

Doctors who examined Wandale recommended to Lilongwe Magistrate Court that he should undergo mental rehabilitation.

Speaking to the press just after the recommendation, Wandale suspected foul play on the matter, saying government wants to kill him while at Zomba mental Hospital.

Presiding senior magistrate Paul Chiotcha will determine the way forward for the case after the hospital reports on Wandale’s condition.