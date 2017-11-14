Medical report presented in the Lilongwe Magistrate Court suggests that self-styled supreme leader of People’s Land Organization (PLO) Vincent Wandale is mentally ill and needs treatment, faceofmalawi can confidently reveal.

The state presented the report at the Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

Head of prosecution Mr. Msowoya confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and disclosed that the mental examination was conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe.

But Wandale’s mother has trashed the report, saying the mental examination was conducted without her son’s consent.

Meanwhile the case is scheduled to resume on Thursday.