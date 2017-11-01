Self-styled leader of the People’s Land Organisation, Vincent Wandale has spent a third night at Maula prison in the capital Lilongwe where is awaiting to undergo mental examination.

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Monday ordered Wandale, to undergo a psychiatric examination to establish whether he is mentally okay or not before proceeding with his case.

Wandale was arrested on Sunday and charged with a case of spreading false rumour that he is the president of a country within Malawi.

The case is expected to proceed on November 11 2017 and the medication assessment will be done at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe.

The state wanted the test to be conducted at Zomba Mental Hospital, but the court dismissed this, arguing that Bwaila Hospital is equally capable of carrying out the medical assessment.