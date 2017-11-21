Zimbabwe´s influential war veterans have today called for immediate protests against President Robert Mugabe as parliament moved to impeach the veteran leader.

“All the people must leave what they are doing, come to Harare… we just want to see the back of Mugabe immediately. The protests must begin now, we cannot have another hour of Mugabe,” said Zimbabwe War Veterans Association chairman Chris Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe´s ousted deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa asked President Robert Mugabe to respect public opinion and step down and said he would only return home when his security was assured.

More to follow…