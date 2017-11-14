According to report by The Sun UK, some horrified eyewitnesses on one of Britain’s busiest streets have seen a window cleaner fall onto the pavement, leaving “blood everywhere”.

The incident unfolded this morning in Oxford Street, in central London.

Scott Collins, who was at the scene, wrote on Twitter: “Blood everywhere on pavement.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police are dealing after a man was injured in a fall.

“Officers were called at 06:30hrs on Tuesday, 14 November to Oxford Street, W1 near Harewood Place.

“A man in his mid 40s, believed to be a window-cleaner, had fallen from a height. London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“The man was taken to a central London hospital in a serious condition. Next of kin have been informed.

“The Heath and Safety Executive has been informed. Roads are closed while emergency services deal with the situation.”