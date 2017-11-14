A window cleaner has fallen from a height into a busy street down below, causing quite some commotion in the area as blood splatters ‘everywhere’.
According to report by The Sun UK, some horrified eyewitnesses on one of Britain’s busiest streets have seen a window cleaner fall onto the pavement, leaving “blood everywhere”.
The incident unfolded this morning in Oxford Street, in central London.
Scott Collins, who was at the scene, wrote on Twitter: “Blood everywhere on pavement.”
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police are dealing after a man was injured in a fall.
“Officers were called at 06:30hrs on Tuesday, 14 November to Oxford Street, W1 near Harewood Place.
“A man in his mid 40s, believed to be a window-cleaner, had fallen from a height. London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.
“The man was taken to a central London hospital in a serious condition. Next of kin have been informed.
“The Heath and Safety Executive has been informed. Roads are closed while emergency services deal with the situation.”