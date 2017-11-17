A frustrated woman has burnt her boyfriend multi-million dollars’ car to ashes after he reportedly dumped her.
A Twitter user has shocked many people after revealing that her unnamed friend set her boyfriend’s car ablaze after he told her he was no longer interested in the relationship.
The woman with the Twitter handle @_iamqueenk wrote: “My friend just set her nigga car on fire cause he said he didn’t wanna be with her anymore & was ready to move on. WOWWWWWWWW.”
She also shared photos of the destroyed car. However, it has been reported that the incident has left the girl’s boyfriend in a state of shock.
Writing about the incident of Facebook, the woman’s boyfriend Brion Means said: “Smh so my d**k that good, that you females can’t just walk away love make you do some crazy shit but this is just stupid . Whole infinity gone cause you say you wanna move on . Im done my next chick gone be my wife tired of taking losses”