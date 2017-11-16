Speaking on Al Jazeera, Norton MP Temba Mliswa claims that finance minister Ignatius Chombo was arrested with $10 million United States dollars.

Mliswa backs the military intervention and says that it was necessary because Grace Mugabe had usurped power from Mugabe. Said Mliswa:

Just for your own information, Minister Chombo’s house which was invaded and he was arrested. He had 10 million US dollars cash on him.

Mliswa said that former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will take over from President Robert Mugabe. Mliswa could neither deny nor confirm that Mnangagwa is in Zimbabwe. He said that Mugabe’s mistake was to fire Mnangagwa.

