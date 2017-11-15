According to reports filtering in from Harare, Zimbabwean leader, Robert Mugabe, has been removed from office in a bloodless military coup which brought to an end his 37-year rule.

Soldiers took control of Zimbabwe’s ZBC state broadcaster in the early hours of Wednesday, and said the 93-year-old leader was “safe and sound” after the army seized power overnight with gunshots and explosions heard in the capital.

The soldiers even made police officers to sit down in an orderly line on the side of the road after taking control. The vice president E.D Mnangagwa who was sacked by Mugabe – has landed at Manyame Air Force Base in Harare, Zimbabwe capital to take charge of affairs.