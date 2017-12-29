A 29-year-old man in Nkhatabay has been arrested for defiling a 6-year-old child.

Cecilia Mfune, a public relations officer at Nkhatabay Police has identified the suspect as Gift Mbale who comes from Mwaluweyu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwelang`ombe in Karonga district.

According to Mfune, the victim’s parents had on that day left from their home to handle personal business.

Mbale who stays near the victim`s house took advantage of the situation and defiled the young girl at her house.

Upon coming back, the girl`s parents noticed that the child was having some difficulties in walking and she was quizzed until she revealed everything.

Mbale was later arrested after the girl`s parents reported the matter to police.

Medical results indicated that there had been a penetration in the girl`s privates.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charges of defilement.