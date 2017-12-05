A 43-year-old Zimbabwean man identified as William Masvinu had on Sunday reclaimed his Mr Ugly tittle he missed out last year.

He finished with 98 points, beating 61-year-old Fanuel Musekiwa, who scored four points than him last year into second place, and the contest’s previous winner Mison Sere, to third place.

Unemployed William Masvinu from Epworth, who is Zimbabwe’s Ugliest Man for the 4th time, walked away with $500 and a cow for winning the title. Fanuel Musekiwa, the second runner-up pocketed $200 while Maison Sere got $100 for coming up third.

Speaking to newsmen after his win, Masvinu said;

“No one can dispute that I am the ugliest person in Zimbabwe,’ he said after winning the title.

“It was a tight competition since all the contestants were potential winners.

“Last time, complacency cost me a lot but this time I came well prepared for the contest and I am happy I have reclaimed my trophy’, adding that, I am proud of my ugliness as I was born ugly.”

I now want to take my ugliness outside the country. If there is Mr. Ugly World, I am confident I will bring the crown to Zimbabwe,”.

The second runner-up Musekiwa said;

“I will be working hard on my looks and the way I present myself, come next year I am going to take over the crown,” he said.

Organiser of the pageant, David Machowa known as Apama, in his statement said he was happy with this year’s edition.

“This year’s event was bigger and better. It coincided with the braai festival where 14 000kg of meat