Several students from Kamuzu Academy have sustained serious injuries after an Axa Coach they were travelling in involved in road accident near Zalewa in the commercial capital Blantyre.



The Axa Coach was travelling from Kasungu to Blantyre for a holiday, faceofmalawi can reveal.

“ AXA Coach that ferried Kamuzu Academy Students to Blantyre has overturned at Zalewa. Kindly inform a relation or make follow-ups if your Child/Ward was in the same,” wrote Martha T Chikuni.



The injured students have been refereed to Lisungwi hospital.

More details to come…..