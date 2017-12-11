A bus that was travelling from Zambia to Malawi with 62 passengers on board has been involved in an accident.

According to Chingwe Police Spokesperson in Zambia Esther Katongo, the accident happened Sunday around 5pm along Great East Road at Chitemalesa area which is the first district you find as you are coming to Malawi called Chongwe.

The police spokesperson said the driver, a Zambian national identified as Kombe Kalonga had failed to negotiate a curve due to speeding and as a result the bus overturned.

Following that, 53 passengers sustained slight injuries while six other passengers got seriously injured and were rushed to Chongwe Hospital for treatment.

The bus`s registration number is 1972