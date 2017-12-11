Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia has come out of her cocoon to reveal that some of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials are agitating for her downfall for attacking Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on electoral reforms bill.
Last week, Chiumia held a rally at Mpherembe in Mzimba West Constituency where she said Malawi was not ready for change in elections management, as it will be a waste of resources.
According to Chiumia, some members of DPP are taking advantage of her remarks to fight her.
“I know the people who are fighting me. I feel sorry that instead of us strengthening the party in readiness for 2019 polls there is internal fight,” Chiumia was quoted as saying.
Chiumia recently attracted criticisms when ordered the police to arrest National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers in Mzuzu for demanding their arrears.
As this was not enough, Chiumia was involved in the fracas that erupted at Gonapamuhanya celebrations in Rumphi where opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was attacked by DPP thugs.
The fracas also led to the death of Zambian chief.
usayambe kunama iwe usilu ife ai. wangolowa mu bomamu koma timatukutuku kuonetsa mphavu zomwe zinali za nyasi. ku ma pasport ,ina ijaso, now ukuti a PAC ndi cimpukutu ca ma savage siconco? mwatukwana kusanachetu. 1992 mwina musanatuluke mmimba mwa manu, lelo mukutukwana makolo. kodi ndi kamwana ka ku MEC ka kakupangisani mwano? ine si wa calici cilicose sindipemphera koma ndimakhuliupilila mwa ine ndekha kuli palibe cinthu cimozi coposa kukondana pa ife anthu, cilungamo ndi ulemu. nde ine zosezo mukuona cabwino ndi kutukwana. mukanaziona kaye kuti kodi ndikatukwana anthu atai andibwezerer moto anena zotani? ziphuphu zimenezo sikusasamba moyenera uku. bola mwayamba kuonekako ngati kaloti mwazola zochipa zoyesa ndi supuni. i hope mumasamba ndi ujeni yemwe bwinobwino komabe you look UGLY
uzipemphela mphwanga uone zomwe anthu amalandila akamapemphera. ine ndati siwa cipembezo cili cose koma pokhala bwino ndi anthu ndimaona ubwino onse.