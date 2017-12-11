Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia has come out of her cocoon to reveal that some of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials are agitating for her downfall for attacking Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on electoral reforms bill.

Last week, Chiumia held a rally at Mpherembe in Mzimba West Constituency where she said Malawi was not ready for change in elections management, as it will be a waste of resources.

According to Chiumia, some members of DPP are taking advantage of her remarks to fight her.

“I know the people who are fighting me. I feel sorry that instead of us strengthening the party in readiness for 2019 polls there is internal fight,” Chiumia was quoted as saying.

Chiumia recently attracted criticisms when ordered the police to arrest National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers in Mzuzu for demanding their arrears.

As this was not enough, Chiumia was involved in the fracas that erupted at Gonapamuhanya celebrations in Rumphi where opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was attacked by DPP thugs.

The fracas also led to the death of Zambian chief.