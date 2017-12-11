A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for attempting to steal vehicle tyres at Lamat Building in Maselema, Limbe.

The convict identified as Frank Chikaonda was in accompany of 2 colleagues who are still at large.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station Patrick Mussa, on 30 October Chikaonda and friends went for a stealing mission at Lamat Buliding in Limbe.

“While there, the three beat up the guard identified as Richard Kamangira who later managed to apprehend the convict, said Mussa of Limbe police.

His friends fled and they are still at large.

Passing judgment in court, Second Grade Magistrate Patrick Mwamale slapped Chikaonda with a 7 year jail sentence.

He hails from Nanguni village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.