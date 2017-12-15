The High Court in Lilongwe has granted an injunction restraining Enock Chihana from operating as Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President.

The ruling follows an application filed by some senior members that include Dan Msowoya, secretary general Christopher Ritchie, Owen Mumba and Earnest Kanyanya through their lawyer, Titus Mvalo of Mvalo and company.

Delivering the ruling on Thursday, Judge Charles Mkandawire also nullified all decisions made by Chihana since the expiry of his mandate on 8th September this year.

The court has also ordered the party to hold its convention before end of the month of December 2017 in line with Aford constitution.

Meanwhile Chihana is yet to comment on the matter.