A crocodile has claimed the life of a 28-year-old man who visited his friends at Lake Malawi in Karonga.

It is reported that the deceased, Hussein Zibeli visited the place in search of his friends who were fishing in the morning hours of December 03.

Before he could spend more time at the scene, a crocodile attacked him and took him to deep waters.

“As people tried to make all necessary means to trace where the crocodile went with Hussein, they saw his dead body floating in water at a nearby place,” said George Mulewa, deputy public relations officer for Karonga Police. .

A postmortem revealed he died due to haemorrhage and suffocation.

Hussein Zibeli was from Kayunga village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga district.