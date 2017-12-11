The reports of an internet star known as ‘China‘s first rooftopper’ fell to his death from the top of a 62-storey skyscraper has stolen eyes online.

Wu Yongning, 26, was doing pull-ups at the top of the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Huan Province, when he lost his grip and fell.

Harrowing footage captured the moment he let go, plunging 45ft on to a terrace below where his body was later found by a window cleaner.

The incident was captured on a camera that Wu had placed on another part of the building to record himself.

Wu Yongning’s girlfriend, who refers to herself as Jin Jin, told the Beijing News that he was due to ask her parents’ permission to marry her two days after the stunt.

Jin Jin told the newspaper that he planned to bring her family a bridal gift of 80,000 yuan (£9,000), roughly the same amount he was due to earn from the video.

Wu died on November 8 but his death was only confirmed by family members on December 8 after fans became concerned that no videos had been posted to his social media account for a month.

Local authorities investigating the case described it as an ‘accident’ and have already ruled out foul play.