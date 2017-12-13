A 25-year-old man who works as a prison warder at Maula prison has surrendered himself at Lumbadzi Police Station after defiling his standard eight step daughter.

The rapist identified as Paul Chindozi committed the offence on Monday night when his wife who works as a bar tender at Square Bottle Store in Lumbadzi was on duty.

Upon coming back from work on that very same night, the 28-year-old mother found her 15-year-old daughter crying.

The mother asked her what brought about the tears in her face and she revealed everything.

Later she took her daughter to Lumbadzi police station where she was referred to the hospital for medical examination. The results revealed there had been a penetration in the young girl`s privates.

Following that, Chindozi surrendered himself to police station where he is waiting to answer the charges of defilement under section 138 of the penal code.

He comes from Mangwe village in the Area of Traditional Authority Nkukula in Dowa district.