The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has announced the death of Father Felix Masedewa who until his death was serving as Curate of Chipoka Catholic Parish and Chaplain for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal for the Diocese of Dedza.

Father Masedewa died on Sunday at St. Gabriel Namitete Hospital in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe after a short illness.

“Father Masedewa fell sick in the evening of Friday, 8th December,2017. He was taken to Mua Mission Hospital. The same night, he was transferred to St. Gabriel Namitete Hospital in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe. Sadly, Fr. Felix Masedewa died on Sunday, 1OthDecember 2017 around 6:00 pm,” reads the statement.

According to a funeral programme released by ECM, Father Masadewa will be laid to rest on Thursday at Bembeke Priests’ Cemetery.

“The remains of the late Father Masedewa will be taken from St. Gabriel Namitete Hospital to Bembeke Cathedral in the Diocese of Dedza on Wednesday, 13th December,2017 in the afternoon. There will be Holy Mass at Bembeke Cathedral at 4:00 pm.

“Final Farewell Mass will be on Thursday, 14th December 2017 at Bembeke Cathedral starting from 10.00 am. Thereafter, burial will be at Bembeke Priests’ Cemetery,” added the statement.

Father Masedewa was born on January 23, 1959.