Gule wankulu escaped death by a thin thread in Lilongwe on Saturday after molesting a Moslem woman by undressing her in Chinsapo.

The woman whose identity is not yet known at the moment met her fate as she was coming from the mosque.

The development angered the community who ganged up and launched a manhunt for Gule wankulu in a nearby graveyard.

“Anthu analowa mmanda kusaka gule wamkulu..koma anangopeza zovala zokha iyeyo anathawa,” wrote Dan Mughogho of as it happens.

Angry community wanted to administer mob justice on the gule wankulu dancer.

Meanwhile the whereabouts of the said Gule wankulu is not known.