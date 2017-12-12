An undergraduate university student has died a cruel death after being allegedly poisoned to death by the jealous boyfriend.

A third year university student was on Saturday murdered by her boyfriend who accused her of being unfaithful, according to a report by The Star.

The sad incident which took place in the wee hours of the morning in a guest house in Bondo town area of Kenya left many people in shock.

According to the report, Valerie Apondi, 23, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, was found dead in a pool of blood in the room they had booked.

The caretaker of the guest house Benson Onchiri said the two booked the room on Friday at around 8pm. The suspect Collins Oluoch Ogweno, 25, a nurse at Nightingale Hospital in Kisumu is said to have killed Apondi with a panga.

The deceased’s friend who spoke on condition of anonymity said Oluoch persuaded Valerie to move out of school even though she did not want to.

“Apondi was not willing to go anywhere with Oluoch but after minutes of persuasion she gave in and the two left for Bondo town,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, deputy OCPD in Bondo Robert Makau said they recovered a panga and a suspected poisonous liquid at the scene.

Makau said that this is not the first time the two have had a heated argument.

The couple also have a child together.

The deceased’s body was moved to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary as investigations into the incident continue.