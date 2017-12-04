Police in Mzuzu are on a manhunt for a Kazaba operator who hit a 68-year-old man and fled.

Mzuzu police spokesperson Martin Bwanali identified the deceased as Andrew Mwenelupembe who was involved in the accident on Friday.

According to Bwanali, the incident happened near voice of Livingstonia Radio.

During that time, the victim was trying to cross the road when the suspect who runs Kabaza business came from nowhere and hit him.

He was later rushed to Mapale Health Centre and got referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he died upon arrival.

He hailed from Lupembe village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still at large.