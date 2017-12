Death has been announced of wife to late veteran politician Gwanda Chakuamba’s wife Raima Chakuamba, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Her grandson, Anderson Moyo confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak online on Sunday.

According to Moyo, Raima Zaina Fatch succumbed to stroke Sunday morning at Vatos Health Care in Duluth, Georgia, in the United States of America.

He said burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

She is survived by a daughter and five grandchildren.