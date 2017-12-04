Acoustic musician, Lawi had on Saturday made history as he launched his album called Sunset in the Sky at Bingu International Convention in the capital Lilongwe.

Talking to media, Lawi said he was impressed with the attendance that came to witness the launch of his second album.

“Everything went on well. I am glad people enjoyed the successful launch of the album”, said Lawi.

He continued to say he feel the dream has been fulfilled as he hoped to get those that truly appreciate his works in attendance.

“It was excellent. The idea was to get those that truly appreciate our performances to come out and enjoy before the music is widespread and we achieved exactly that.”

Some of the people in attendance included some top Malawian politicians and also other successful businessmen.