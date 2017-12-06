A 32-year-old man has been arrested by police for murdering his neighbor in Dedza.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango has identified the suspect as Notice Abumeli who killed the now deceased Dada Kheva aged 33 both from Khomo village, T/A Chilikumwendo in Dedza.

Kabango explained that both the deceased and the suspect went top drink at Kabwazi Trading Centre.

After the drinking session, they both returned to their homes where the suspect started beating his wife.

Upon hearing of the assault, the deceased rushed in rescue of the wife and the suspect got angry that he started attacking the rescuer also.

A second fight between the two resulted into the deceased getting stabbed on the neck and died on the spot.

Later Abumeli was arrested and he is expected to answer murder charges soon.