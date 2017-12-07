One person is reported death while the other one is battling for his life after being shot by Mozambican police officer in Mangochi, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The incident follows a border dispute between Malawians in Makanjira and Mozambicans.

Yesterday Mozambican police officers invaded the gardens of Malawians living in Makanjira under Senior Chief Makanjira and uprooted Cassava and maize.

The development led to running battles between the villagers and the Mozambican police officers. It took the intervention of the Malawi Police officers to calm down the situation in the area.

This morning the police officers from Mozambique also invaded the village and shot dead one person and the other one sustain serious injuries in the fracas.

Calm has returned to the area but the situation is still tense, according to an eyewitness who rushed to the scene.

When contacted for comment, Mangochi Police spokesperson Roderick Maida said he is not aware of the development.

More details to come…