Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament led by its leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera have walked out of the August House in protest for government delay in tabling Electoral Reforms Bills in the house.

The development comes barely hours after the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) urging Catholics across the country to support the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) demonstrations on the matter scheduled for December 13.

The whole issue started with leader of opposition who stood on point of order asking the Speaker Richard Msowoya as to why the order paper had no any bill to do with Electoral Reforms.

Reacting to the query Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu said the business committee of Parliament is tomorrow scheduled to meet on the matter.

Tembenu’s remark was backed by Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa who said everything will be discussed on the business committee on Tuesday.

The answer did not please Chakwera and other oppositions MPs who opted to move out of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile debate is continuing.