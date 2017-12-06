A 45-year-old man in Mzuzu has been arrested for being found with counterfeit notes that he was trying to buy beer with.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha identified the suspect as Pachalo Nyoni.

According to Botha, the suspect was found with K40, 000. but he had reserved K12,000 for beer.

“It was discovered by the bar tender that the banknotes were not original as they were bearing same serial number. When properly checked it was discovered that out of forty thousand kwacha (all K2000 notes) twenty eight thousand kwacha was fake,” says Botha.

Police say cases of this kind are on the rise in Mzuzu as Nyoni is the fifth person to be arrested with fake money within a period of two months.

He comes from Khosolo Jere village in the area of Traditional Authority Khonsolo in Mzimba.