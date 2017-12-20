“To see the passion and enthusiasm for bringing real life skills into a classroom environment but then coupling it with real life experience through internship creates this really beautiful virtuous angle,” she said, News 12 New Jersey reported.
Parents say they didn’t know that Trump was scheduled to speak to their kids—information they suspect was withheld due to security concerns.
“This should have been brought to our attention, although I do understand security reasons,” parent Karey Fitzgerald told News 12. “I think we should have had the choice to send our child to school or keep them home.” she added.
Parent Angela Yaneth Guzman replied to a photo from Trump’s visit on Facebook, and thanked her for speaking to her son.
“My son Nicolas Guzman is a NECA student and you talked to him today and he’s so excited about it. It’s something He will never forget. Thank you Ivanka,” she wrote.