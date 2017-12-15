The Blantyre Magistrates Court Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 25 year old man to a fine of MK30,000 in default 6 months imprisonment with hard labour for theft.

The accused Arthur kutsate of Dumeya village T/A Kalembo in Balaka who is also known as “Wamtalisavala gogoda”in the poetry circles, was arrested by Blantyre Police on 3rd December 2017 while performing at Blantyre Cultural Centre following a complaint of theft by Miss Charity Honde 29 of James zimba village T/A Mwaulabo in Mzimba whose purse containing cell phone, some cosmetics, and other important documents were stolen by the accused during one of the performances at Blantyre Cultural Centre on 20th August, 2017.

The Police had been hunting for the accused until 3rd December when he was cornered while performing at the BCC.

He appeared before the Blantyre Magistrates Court on 13th December for theft. The court found him guilty and was convicted.

Passing the sentence, Third Grade Magistrate Catherine Magwira slapped Arthur Kutsate to pay MK30,000 fine in default six months imprisonment with hard labour.

The court ordered that the accused should return to the complainant all the stolen property.

He has since paid the fine.