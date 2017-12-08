Following Christmas celebration which is around the corner, police have tighten security in major cities of the country and already 16 people have been arrested during a sweeping exercise conducted in Blantyre on Wednesday.

The police apprehended the suspects within Blantyre city and some were apprehended around South Lunzu in the Blantyre.

They have all been arrested on different offences which among them are, being found in possession of Indian hemp, theft, drunkenness and some where even arrested for wandering around the city for no reason.

It has also been reported that one of the suspects arrested is a female.

They are all expected to appear in court to answer various charges.

Meanwhile police have since advised the general public to stay alert as they have tighten security to deal with those that take advantage of the festive season to terrorize cities in the country.