Pressure has forced government under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to suspend refurbishment of the office of the Chief Secretary to President Lloyd Muhara.

Last week social media was awashed with a letter from Muhara requesting for a ‘no objection’ from the office of Director of Public Procurement to buy furniture worth K64 million.

The development raised eyebrows among Malawians and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Executive Director Timothy Mtambo called for the immediate resignation of Muhara, accusing him of abuse of office.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi said the process has been suspended due to lack funds.

Dausi said a decision was made to refurbish the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) complex building which also houses Muhara’s office by replacing old carpets, ceiling boards, painting the walls and installing CCTV cameras for security of government resources including equipment, and replacing the worn-out desks and chairs.

“This was done to improve the working environment in the Office of the President and Cabinet, in line with the Strategic Objectives outlines in the Strategic Plan,” said Dausi in the statement.

According to Dausi, the office complex has not been refurbished since 1975 and some parts are in “poor condition.”

Government has not come out clearly as to what has caused the suspension of the project.