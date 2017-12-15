A 49-year-old man from neighbouring Zambia has allegedly been murdered by his son after he found him bonking his mother.
Zambia police public relations officer Esther Katongo identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Danny Mushitu and the victim as Lesford Saidi.
According to her, the incident happened between 12th December, 2017 around 23:00 Hours and 13th December, 2017 at 00:50 hours in Matimpa area, Chingola.
Mrs Katongo told local reporters that the accused person is reported to have hit the victim with a brick and plank making him to sustain deep cuts on the forehead, left eyebrow and upper lip.
The remains are lying in Nchanga Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the accused person is detained in Police custody.