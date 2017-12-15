A 49-year-old man from neighbouring Zambia has allegedly been murdered by his son after he found him bonking his mother.

Zambia police public relations officer Esther Katongo identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Danny Mushitu and the victim as Lesford Saidi.

According to her, the incident happened between 12th December, 2017 around 23:00 Hours and 13th December, 2017 at 00:50 hours in Matimpa area, Chingola.