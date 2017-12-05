After the release of Lokolo six months ago, the Blantyre based artist Sonyezo is back with yet another hearting track titled ‘Down 4 U’ from Rude Intentions Riddim.

Despite himself being a producer, the production of Down 4 U has been put together by Dj Sley of Chit Chat records in Lilongwe.

Just like some of his previous hits, Down 4 U is a nice and smooth song with a concept of love. In the song, Sonyezo is expressing his feelings to a lady whom he really wants to be in love with.

The lyrics in the song can tell Sonyezo is really down for that particular lady.

“Kodi Unabadwa Bwanji, Kukongola ngati umagona M`madzi/ Kuti Ulore ndipange bwanji, Kapena mwina ndikunyambite mapazi”, goes part of the song.

The song is expected to cause noise especially this festive season.

Unlike Lokolo which was on sale in the Malawi music store, Down 4 U has been put for free download on the biggest leading Music Website in the country, www.malawi-music.com.

You can download Down 4 U here>>>>http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=8020