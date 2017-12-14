Officials from Somali`s capital of Mogadishu have confirmed the death of 10 people after a suicide bomber carried an attack at a police academy on Thursday.

Reports say the attacker was dressed in a police uniform when he carried the attack inside the training camp of the academy in the early hours of Thursday.

Some of the victims were critically wounded in the attack, authorities said, adding that the death toll may rise.

Al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked rebel group fighting to overthrow the UN-backed government, claimed responsibility for the blast. The group said they killed more than 25 police officers in the attack.