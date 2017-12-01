Former Malawi Congress party (MCP) President John Tembo has asked the newly elected Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East Constituency Ulemu Msungama to remain loyal to the party leadership.

Msungama disclosed this in facebook post seen by faceofmalawi reporter dated November 29, 2017.

“The words i remember Baba said to me when i had visited him, “remain loyal to the party and respect the leadership”

“Long live Hon. JZU Tembo,” wrote Msungama.

Msungama was declared winner in the October 19 by-elections by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) after defeating Reuben Ngwenya of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The by-elections saw the ruling DPP under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika claiming a single seat out of six.

The development attracted debate on the social media with many people saying DPP is off-track.