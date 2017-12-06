Thieves in Zolozolo had on Sunday night took advantage of blackout and stole ESCOM cables at a transformer in the area when residents had calmed down thinking they were ESCOM workers trying to restore power.

Residents in the area have reported that the thieves came through two vehicles and they were donning ESCOM uniforms.

“it was around midnight when we saw two vehicles with people in uniforms, we thought they are ESCOM officials who come and give us power since the area had no electricity, but surprisingly there was no electricity till morning when we discovered that some things are missing at the transformer”, one resident revealed to local reporters.

Meanwhile, it has come in the knowledge of people that some genius thieves are taking advantage of persistent blackouts to steal items from transformers.

People have since been advised to stay alert.